Life Management Center discusses National Suicide Prevention campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 This Morning visited with Life Management Center to discuss National Suicide Prevention Week, as well as the overarching suicide prevention campaign during the month of September.

Life Management Center will focus on the month of September as a time to spread awareness and education about the causes of suicide and how it affects the Panhandle.

Life Management Center Community Relations Specialist Tricia Pearce told News 13 several counties in the Panhandle have some of the highest suicide rates in the state of Florida.

Watch our segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more on the suicide prevention campaign and Life Management Center.

If you, or someone you know, may be in a crisis or having a mental health emergency, contact Life Management Center’s 24/7 hotline at 850-522-4485.