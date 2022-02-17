PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Be on the lookout for flying beads this weekend if you’re headed to St. Andrews! The theme for this year’s Mardi Gras festivities is “Sterling Silver Mardi Gras.”

The 25th annual Mardi Gras celebration is set to start Friday, Feb. 18. The parade celebrations feature 14 krewes and 30 brightly colored floats which will make their way down Beck Avenue. There will also be live music, food and of course you can’t forget the tens of thousands of beads and doubloons which will be thrown out to paradegoers.

The first parade will take place Friday, Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. This parade is geared specifically towards children.

The good times roll into Saturday, Feb. 19 with the main parade celebrations. The day starts at 10 a.m. with the main parade taking place at 2 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

Even pets have the opportunity to join in on the fun! On Sunday, Feb. 19 you and your furry loved one can enjoy the pet parade. Festivities start at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. The pet parade will start at 2:30 p.m.

You can register your pet for the parade at 1 p.m. at the Oaks by the Bay Park. The cost is $10 and the proceeds benefit “The Salty Cats of St. Andrews,” a cat rescue organization. Donations of cat food will also be accepted.

The best part of the parade is it’s a party with a purpose, said Krewe of St. Andrews president Jay Rea.

“Over the years we have raised 200,000 dollars to give to local charities,” said Rea.

