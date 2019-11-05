League of Women Voters, GCSC holding political issue forum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County League of Women Voters and Gulf Coast State College are hosting a political forum this week.

Scott Clemons with the League of Women Voters talked about the discussion titled “What Would We Have to Give Up to Get the Political System We Want.”

The talk will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. in the 3rd floor conference room of Gulf Coast State College’s Advanced Technology Center on Collegiate Drive.

Watch the video above to learn more about some of the discussion topics.