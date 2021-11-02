LEAD Coalition of Bay County to announce new fund during live stream event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LEAD Coalition of Bay County is hosting a special event on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to make an announcement about a new fund that will benefit children in the community.

Every year, the organization holds a fundraising event for the LEAD Coalition’s Executive Director, Janice Lucas’s birthday. This year, Lucas is challenging everyone to donate to the new fund.

They are holding a private event to make the announcement, however, it will be shared on Zoom, Facebook and Youtube.

You can head to the LEAD Coalition’s website for more information and to donate.

