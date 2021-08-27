Last-annual PCB 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event to be held Saturday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The last annual 9/11 memorial stair climb event in Panama City Beach is taking place on Saturday.

The event has been hosted for 11 years, and began on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Event organizer Terry Parris said it’s bittersweet to host the last stair climb event on the 20th anniversary.

“[I’m] very excited, but at the same time, it’s our last year… so it’s a little sad as well,” Parris said. “It’s grown in size to where it’s pretty much year-round, with all of the behind-the-scenes planning and fundraising…”

