Last-annual PCB 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event to be held Saturday

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The last annual 9/11 memorial stair climb event in Panama City Beach is taking place on Saturday.

The event has been hosted for 11 years, and began on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Event organizer Terry Parris said it’s bittersweet to host the last stair climb event on the 20th anniversary.

“[I’m] very excited, but at the same time, it’s our last year… so it’s a little sad as well,” Parris said. “It’s grown in size to where it’s pretty much year-round, with all of the behind-the-scenes planning and fundraising…”

Learn more about the stair climb event and how to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ida becomes hurricane, expected to reach ‘dangerous major hurricane’ strength with US Gulf Coast in path

Ida set to be a major hurricane at landfall

Last annual PCB Stair Climb event to be held Saturday

Tampa police arrest van driver after high-speed chase

Van driver drives over Sunshine Skyway Bridge during chase

More Local News

Don't Miss