Krewe of St. Andrews prepares for Mardi Gras festivities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Krewe of St. Andrews will host multiple Mardi Gras parades and day-long festivities February 14 and 15, and the public is invited to attend.

The first day’s events consist of a Kids and Pets Parade starting at 4 p.m., and live music throughout with vendors. The major Mardi Gras parade will start at 2 p.m. on February 15, with creative floats, beads and more starting at Oakland Terrace Park.

The parade will continue onto 11th Street and Beck Avenue, and Krewe members advise those who are attending arrive early to find parking.

The Kids and Pet Parade also includes a pet costume contest and many local organizations coming together to support The Lucky Puppy Rescue and other charitable causes.

Find out more about the Mardi Gras celebration from this News 13 This Morning segment.

