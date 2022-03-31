PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to indulge yourself in the breakfast deal of a lifetime, then look no further than the Kiwanis Club of Panama City’s Pancake Days Fundraiser. It features all-you-can-eat pancakes for $5.

The Kiwanis Club of Panama City is bringing back their staple fundraiser after a three year hiatus, caused by Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

This year’s fundraiser is March 31 – April 2 at Forest Park United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located at the corner of Lisenby Avenue and 23rd Street.

They’ll be serving the pancakes from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The purpose of Kiwanis Club is to improve the quality of life for children and families worldwide.

Their goal for this year is to raise $20,000. You are able to do a take out option, or if you would like to donate online you can do so here.