Local organizations partner to host Third Annual Jetties Cleanup event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning met with Keep PCB Beautiful organization members and the Panama City Dive Club at St. Andrews State Park to preview the upcoming, End-of-Summer Jetties Cleanup event.

The event will be Saturday, September 14, starting at 9 a.m. at the state park. Keep PCB Beautiful member Kim Christian said registration can be done on the day of the cleanup, starting at 8:30 that morning.

The Panama City Dive Club and Keep PCB Beautiful will partner for the event, having breakfast and necessary equipment provided for those who volunteer.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more on how to be involved with the jetties cleanup, and visit Keep PCB Beautiful on Facebook to find information about other upcoming events in the Panhandle.