Keep PCB Beautiful plans for community involvement in colder months

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether by adopting a beach access or participating in community clean-up initiatives, local volunteers with Keep PCB Beautiful say the colder months will provide a variety of opportunities to beautify coastal areas.

The group plans to hold the next Beach Clean-Up event November 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the M.B. Miller County Pier.

Kim Christian, who works in Public Relations and Advertising for Keep PCB Beautiful, said the group will have trash pickers, buckets, gloves and masks available for volunteers to use.

Christian also said the clean-up comes at a crucial time for the coastal environment after several tropical systems have eroded beaches and pushed litter into the tagline.

Keep PCB Beautiful also recently started an “Adopt a Beach Access” program where adopted areas will be cleaned periodically to promote a healthier environment, according to the group’s website.

Anyone who wants to adopt an access can do so at the clean-up event or by emailing keeppcbbeautiful@gmail.com.

