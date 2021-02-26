Keep PCB Beautiful looks ahead to tourism season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local beautification group volunteers with Keep PCB Beautiful are looking ahead to the busy, tourism-filled months on the Panhandle beaches as a chance to educate and spread awareness.

The group plans to hold its next clean-up event on February 27, starting at 10 a.m. at the Panama City Beach Russell Fields Pier, and will provide trash pickers, buckets and gloves for volunteers.

The clean-up is free to attend.

Kim Christian, with Keep PCB Beautiful, said beachgoers can work throughout the tourism season to clean up toxic trash from the beach, such as cigarette butts, plastics and straws.

Christian also said the group is searching for volunteers to help them clean all 27 miles of beaches in the area during their March 27th event as an affiliate with Keep America Beautiful.

Find out more by watching the included segment from News 13 This Morning.

Connect with Keep PCB Beautiful on Facebook by clicking here, or on the group’s website here.