Keep PCB Beautiful continues clean-up efforts

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Many know the Florida Panhandle as a destination for its white beaches and emerald waters, however the influx of beach-goers during summertime can lead to increased trash and litter left on the sand.

Keep PCB Beautiful volunteers, a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, continue to encourage the public to clean up after spending time on the beach and other outdoor environments.

Volunteers told News 13 This Morning, discarded cigarette butts and plastic bags are some of the most dangerous items for the beach environment and wildlife.

To involve the community in cleaning and greening, the organization plans to hold the 3rd Annual Robbie Atchinson Memorial Beach Cleanup event near Beach Access 5 and Schooner’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., July 5.

Trash pickers, buckets, gloves and other items for personal protection when collecting trash will be provided and sanitized at the event.

For more on Keep PCB Beautiful’s event and what volunteers say residents and tourists can do to keep beaches clean, watch the segment above.

To learn about Keep PCB Beautiful’s mission and how to get involved, visit the organization’s Facebook or website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

The Daily Pledge

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

MidSouth Lumber

Thumbnail for the video titled "MidSouth Lumber"

Submitted by Lauren Backus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Submitted by Lauren Backus"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Nunez's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nunez's Class"

Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class"

Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class"

Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Grade Class"

Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth Grade Class"

3rd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

8-year old calls 911, saves sister's life

Thumbnail for the video titled "8-year old calls 911, saves sister's life"

Keep PCB Beautiful continues local cleanup efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep PCB Beautiful continues local cleanup efforts"

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class"

July 4 Celebrations

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Celebrations"

COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing"
More Local News