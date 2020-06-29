Keep PCB Beautiful continues clean-up efforts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Many know the Florida Panhandle as a destination for its white beaches and emerald waters, however the influx of beach-goers during summertime can lead to increased trash and litter left on the sand.

Keep PCB Beautiful volunteers, a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, continue to encourage the public to clean up after spending time on the beach and other outdoor environments.

Volunteers told News 13 This Morning, discarded cigarette butts and plastic bags are some of the most dangerous items for the beach environment and wildlife.

To involve the community in cleaning and greening, the organization plans to hold the 3rd Annual Robbie Atchinson Memorial Beach Cleanup event near Beach Access 5 and Schooner’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., July 5.

Trash pickers, buckets, gloves and other items for personal protection when collecting trash will be provided and sanitized at the event.

For more on Keep PCB Beautiful’s event and what volunteers say residents and tourists can do to keep beaches clean, watch the segment above.

To learn about Keep PCB Beautiful’s mission and how to get involved, visit the organization’s Facebook or website.