Keep PCB Beautiful celebrates first year of service

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Keep PCB Beautiful will celebrate one year of work in the Panama City Beach area Sunday, January 26, with a beach clean-up event at St. Andrews State Park.

The clean-up will start at 2 p.m., and attendees can get into the park for free by saying they are coming to the event at the park’s front gate.

Within the first year of operation, Keep PCB Beautiful volunteers and members have logged more than 6,000 hours of service, working to keep more than 40 pounds of cigarette butts out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Volunteers also collected thousands of pounds of trash and other potentially harmful objects across miles of shoreline, safely disposing of the items and placing trash receptacles in areas for all to use.

Watch the segment above to learn more about what the group hopes to do in years to come.

For anyone interested in joining Keep PCB Beautiful or attending the clean-up event, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

