Kaleidoscope Theatre presents Clue: On Stage

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Kaleidoscope Theatre will present “Clue: On Stage” for four performances at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

The performances will be held Thursday, February 6 through Sunday, February 9, and various show times are available.

“Clue: On Stage” is based on the Paramount film and Hasbro board game, and includes comedic, mystery and thrilling elements. Kaleidoscope’s production features guests like Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard, who must find the confidential envelope with information on the dinner party’s killer.

Tickets range between $12 for students and $20 for adults, they are available for purchase on Kaleidoscope’s website.

Find out more and see a scene from the play by watching this segment from News 13 This Morning.

