Kaleidoscope Theatre cast to perform “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang will take on a local stage for music and dance-filled performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The show opens Thursday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m., at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center, but tickets must be reserved ahead of time due to social distancing protocols.

Kaleidoscope Theatre President Hillary McAlinden said anyone interested in attending the shows can call 850-265-3226 to purchase tickets, which will cost $25 per person and $15 for students.

McAlinden explained an online viewing option also is available by using the Kaleidoscope Theatre website to purchase a ticket.

Anyone who purchases an online ticket will be able to view the performance at any time between January 29 and February 6.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for more details and a sneak peek of one of the musical numbers.

Available, in-person show times for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” are below: