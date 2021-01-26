Kaleidoscope Theatre cast to perform “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang will take on a local stage for music and dance-filled performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The show opens Thursday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m., at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center, but tickets must be reserved ahead of time due to social distancing protocols.

Kaleidoscope Theatre President Hillary McAlinden said anyone interested in attending the shows can call 850-265-3226 to purchase tickets, which will cost $25 per person and $15 for students.

McAlinden explained an online viewing option also is available by using the Kaleidoscope Theatre website to purchase a ticket.

Anyone who purchases an online ticket will be able to view the performance at any time between January 29 and February 6.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for more details and a sneak peek of one of the musical numbers.

Available, in-person show times for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” are below:

  • January 28th, 7:30 p.m.
  • January 29th, 7:30 p.m.
  • January 30th, 2 pm. and 7:30 p.m.
  • February 4th, 7:30 p.m.
  • February 5th, 7:30 p.m.
  • February 6th, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Weilenga's Second Grade Class

Ms. Gerke's first-grade class

Ms. Jones 5th Grade Class

Mrs. Morris 5th Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy third grade

Ms. Kirk's third grade class

Ms. Cottingham's Third Grade Class

Ms. Daniels Third Grade Class

Mrs. Deabate First Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy

Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Strickland's Fourth Grade Class

Fifth Grade Class

Third Grade

Tommy Smith Elementary

First Grade

Ms. Swem's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Segrest-Adam's Second Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

BDS considers reopening Oscar Patterson Elementary

Mrs. Weilenga's Second Grade Class

Kaleidoscope Theatre performing "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

Judge: Charges still stand against pastor Tony Spell for violating COVID-19 crowd limits

Seniors in South Walton are surviving the Pandemic with the help of each other

Biden delivers remarks on manufacturing

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm