PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City is hosting its 30th Annual Holly Fair.

The event kicks off November 7, and it will be held at the Edgewater Beach Resort. It will last through the weekend.

There will be at least 70 vendors, a silent auction, a champagne brunch, and Sundaes with Santa.

To find out how you can attend this fair, check out this video.