Junior League of Panama City to hold Diaper Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Junior League of Panama City’s office to preview the Diaper Bank’s upcoming Diaper Drive.

The drive will kick off the week of September 23, during Diaper Need Awareness Week, and multiple buildings in the community will be drop-off locations for donations.

Junior League members told News 13 This Morning, those interested in donating diapers, wipes or monetary donations can visit four locations: Pink Narcissus in Pier Park, Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry, Bill Cramer Car Dealership and United Way/Aaron Rich Marketing, which share the same address on Harrison Avenue.

Watch the segment to learn more about the need for diapers and infant supplies in the Panhandle. Also visit the Junior League’s Facebook page to learn more about the Diaper Drive and Bank.