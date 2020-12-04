Jaycees Christmas Parade to roll down Harrison Avenue December 5

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Jaycees Christmas Parade will return to the Downtown Panama City area for 2020, beginning at 6:15 p.m. on December 5.

The route will run from the Panama City Marina to Bay High School, stretching more than a mile down Harrison Avenue.

Jaycees Parade Chairman, Randy Windham, said this year’s parade theme will be “An All-American Christmas” and money raised from the parade will benefit Tender Love and Care, which is a Panama City-area program providing Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) and early learning services to children.

Windham explained approximately 75 entries will participate in this year’s parade, and anyone who attends is asked to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask when possible and stay on the sidewalks as the parade passes by.

Find out more by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above.

WMBB will also carry the parade live on MeTV for anyone who cannot attend in person.