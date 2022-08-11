JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!

Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845.

This Saturday, they will host a free celebration event at the Jackson County Agriculture Center located at 3631 Highway 90 in Marianna.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features live music, food trucks, games, family fun, a farmer’s market and a history exhibit!

“It’s going to be an old style carnival to honor our history, and also celebrate the future,” said Interim Tourism Development Council Director, Daniel Darbyshire.

The farmer’s market features local vendors. In addition, law enforcement will be present at the event to show off their latest technology to the children!

There will also be a water slide, so kids may want to have an extra change of clothes.

“I’m born and raised in Jackson County, and it’s great to see the community come together and give an outpouring of southern hospitality and support to put on the event,” said Jackson County Public Information Officer, Dylan Bass.

Another interesting fact others may not know, is Jackson County is named after former President Andrew Jackson.