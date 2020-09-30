Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Jackson County farm opens first pumpkin patch

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Sally and the accompanying rainfall destroyed thousands of dollars of potential revenue for Spanish Trail Farms Inc., the owners opted to use a “fall” back plan for business, opening a pumpkin patch to the community.

The Spanish Trail Farms patch will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s, with small pumpkins priced at $3 and larger pumpkins at $5, said farm owner and operator, Trent Childs.

The Childs family says they also say they plan to hold educational hay rides about farm operations and the growing process during certain days of the pumpkin patch, as well as sell produce and Halloween or fall decorations.

News 13 This Morning visited the 3,000-plus supply of pumpkins to learn more in the segment above.

Also find more information on Spanish Trails Farm’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Mr. Woodworth's Fourth Grade Class

Third Grade Class

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Mrs. Sehlhorst First Grade Class

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Ms. Faircloth's Third Grade Class

Ms. Cornelius' First Grade Class

Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class

Ms. McQuagge's Third Grade Class

Mrs. Walsingham's Kindergarten Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle students overcoming challenges

Erosion causes brown water

Residents of Sally-damaged apartments at a loss for where to move

Spanish Trail Farms opens Pumpkin Patch

Local teachers union discuses issues they want changed at the state level

Bay Haven civics teacher approaches politics differently in the classroom

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the