Jackson County farm opens first pumpkin patch

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Sally and the accompanying rainfall destroyed thousands of dollars of potential revenue for Spanish Trail Farms Inc., the owners opted to use a “fall” back plan for business, opening a pumpkin patch to the community.

The Spanish Trail Farms patch will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s, with small pumpkins priced at $3 and larger pumpkins at $5, said farm owner and operator, Trent Childs.

The Childs family says they also say they plan to hold educational hay rides about farm operations and the growing process during certain days of the pumpkin patch, as well as sell produce and Halloween or fall decorations.

Also find more information on Spanish Trails Farm’s Facebook page.