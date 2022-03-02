BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Driving with a suspended license in Florida is a criminal offense and can result in jail time and fines, as well as several points in your driving record.

So, you would guess many with a suspended license would not want to take the risk, but it happens more often than you think.

Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King told us it is a problem he and other troopers face every single day.

“Unfortunately it’s fairly typical you’re going to find someone at least once a day that has a license issue. It could be a license suspension, no license at all, or someone who unknowingly has a license suspended,” he said.

In 2021, Florida Highway Patrol cited 391 individuals in the Bay County area for driving with a license that was suspended, revoked, or cancelled entirely.

As of March 1, 2022 Florida Highway Patrol has already cited 78 individuals for driving with a license that was suspended, revoked, or cancelled entirely.

News 13 rode along in Lieutenant King’s unmarked patrol car to see just how often people dare to drive on a suspended license.

Lt. King stopped a car heading north on 231 by CR 2301 without brake lights and a driver riding without a seatbelt only to find the driver was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

He gave the driver a misdemeanor charge for a suspended license and cited him for driving without a seatbelt, and a courtesy notice to fix his brake lights.

Lt. King said that the situations people find themselves in to get a suspended license vary, and can range from not paying child support, to changing insurance companies without reporting it, driving under the influence, or even failure to pay traffic fines.

One thing is for sure, Lt. King warns if you’re caught driving on a suspended license you could be in hot water.

“If it’s deemed a habitual offense you can go to jail, because it would be labeled as a felony, but typically you face misdemeanor charges, and court fees which could be 400 to 600 dollars for such,” he said.