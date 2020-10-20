Hurricane Michael exhibit showcases storm impact & community resilience

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Two years ago, Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle, becoming the strongest storm on record to hit the area. Now, the hurricane’s impact and the community’s recovery path since then are showcased in a local museum’s latest exhibit.

The Panama City Publishing Company will open the “Hurricane Michael: A Community Grows Stronger” exhibit at 1 p.m., October 20 and it will remain on display until mid-November.

Admission to the museum is free for all ages during its operating hours: Tuesday through Friday’s, 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museum Collections Manager, Nancy Hudson, said the location also will hold an opening reception and public program, October 21, starting at 5:30 p.m., that will be streamed live on the museum’s Facebook page.

Hudson said they ask anyone who attends the reception or comes to view the exhibit to wear a mask if possible and follow social distancing protocols.

