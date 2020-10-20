Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Hurricane Michael exhibit showcases storm impact & community resilience

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Two years ago, Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle, becoming the strongest storm on record to hit the area. Now, the hurricane’s impact and the community’s recovery path since then are showcased in a local museum’s latest exhibit.

The Panama City Publishing Company will open the “Hurricane Michael: A Community Grows Stronger” exhibit at 1 p.m., October 20 and it will remain on display until mid-November.

Admission to the museum is free for all ages during its operating hours: Tuesday through Friday’s, 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museum Collections Manager, Nancy Hudson, said the location also will hold an opening reception and public program, October 21, starting at 5:30 p.m., that will be streamed live on the museum’s Facebook page.

Hudson said they ask anyone who attends the reception or comes to view the exhibit to wear a mask if possible and follow social distancing protocols.

Watch the News 13 This Morning segment for the story on how the creators put the descriptive panels together and the funding that made the work possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class

Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Mr. Woodworth's Fourth Grade Class

Third Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Publishing Company Museum opens Hurricane Michael Exhibit

Sylvia Stephens Retires

Jackson County Early Voting

Bay County looking to add dog beach

Bay and Walton in need of 911 operators

Debate commission: officials can mute microphones during presidential debate

More Local News