Humane Society capturing pet pictures for Valentine’s fundraiser

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pet owners and their furry friends will have the chance to pose for Valentine’s portraits at the Humane Society of Bay County’s upcoming fundraiser.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on February 7, where a photographer will take pictures of animal lovers and their pets in front of themed backgrounds to spread Valentine’s spirit.

Humane Society of Bay County President Mary Gauden said the portraits will cost around $20 for three photos, and the price will increase based on editing or touch-ups wanted by pet owners.

Gauden explained the proceeds will go directly to the Humane Society as volunteers and employees work to reopen the shelter to the public.

The Humane Society’s Thrift Store location, at 1352 W. 15th St., will hold the event until 3 p.m., and Gauden recommends anyone who wants to participate calls ahead to schedule a photo appointment.

Contact the Thrift Store at (850) 640-4708 for more information about the fundraiser and securing a spot.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more on the Humane Society’s ongoing operations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Weilenga's Second Grade Class

Ms. Gerke's first-grade class

Ms. Jones 5th Grade Class

Mrs. Morris 5th Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy third grade

Ms. Kirk's third grade class

Ms. Cottingham's Third Grade Class

Ms. Daniels Third Grade Class

Mrs. Deabate First Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy

Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Strickland's Fourth Grade Class

Fifth Grade Class

Third Grade

Tommy Smith Elementary

First Grade

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

BCSO Double Murder News Conf

PCB Fire

Humane Society of Bay County holding Valentine's Fundraiser

Black History Month proclamation

annual citadel training to start

Okaloosa Drug Bust

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm