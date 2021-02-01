Humane Society capturing pet pictures for Valentine’s fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pet owners and their furry friends will have the chance to pose for Valentine’s portraits at the Humane Society of Bay County’s upcoming fundraiser.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on February 7, where a photographer will take pictures of animal lovers and their pets in front of themed backgrounds to spread Valentine’s spirit.

Humane Society of Bay County President Mary Gauden said the portraits will cost around $20 for three photos, and the price will increase based on editing or touch-ups wanted by pet owners.

Gauden explained the proceeds will go directly to the Humane Society as volunteers and employees work to reopen the shelter to the public.

The Humane Society’s Thrift Store location, at 1352 W. 15th St., will hold the event until 3 p.m., and Gauden recommends anyone who wants to participate calls ahead to schedule a photo appointment.

Contact the Thrift Store at (850) 640-4708 for more information about the fundraiser and securing a spot.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more on the Humane Society’s ongoing operations.