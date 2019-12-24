How to track Santa as he makes his way around the world

News 13 This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Major Andrew Scott, with the 601 AOC, at Tyndall Air Force Base, said Santa Claus left the North Pole earlier Tuesday morning with no problems.

The Air Operations Command on Tyndall Air Force Base is helping track Santa all day.

You can also track his progress and see his location using their official tracker by going to NoradSanta.org.

There are also about 1,500 people volunteering their time at NORAD in Colorado answering phones for those who want to call in and hear of Santa’s progress and see where he is. That number is 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

Fifth Graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Graders"

Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class"

Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class"

Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class"

Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"

Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge
Fill out my online form.