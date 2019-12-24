How to track Santa as he makes his way around the world

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Major Andrew Scott, with the 601 AOC, at Tyndall Air Force Base, said Santa Claus left the North Pole earlier Tuesday morning with no problems.

The Air Operations Command on Tyndall Air Force Base is helping track Santa all day.

You can also track his progress and see his location using their official tracker by going to NoradSanta.org.

There are also about 1,500 people volunteering their time at NORAD in Colorado answering phones for those who want to call in and hear of Santa’s progress and see where he is. That number is 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).