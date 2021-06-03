How to save a life: Bay County EMS talks CPR

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If a family member of yours suffers a heart attack, you could potentially save their life by knowing how to perform CPR.

In 2007, Congress passed a resolution to make the first week in June National CPR and AED Awareness Week, and two Bay County EMS captains joined News 13 on Thursday morning to talk more about CPR training.

Bay County EMS Captain Bridgette Whately said CPR is performing chest compressions to get blood flow back to the brain, commonly used for someone suffering from cardiac arrest.

“We want those compressions to be somewhere around 100 per minute,” Capt. Whately said.

She also said the compressions-per-minute rate is similar to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees.

The American Heart Association recommends pushing hard and fast in the center of the victim’s chest until help arrives.

Capt. Whately said performing CPR on infants is slightly different than CPR performed on adults.

“Find your position with two thumbs between the nipple line,” she said. One hundred compressions per minute is also recommended for infants.

Learn more on how to become CPR certified through the American Red Cross.