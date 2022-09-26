PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The first official day of fall was September 22nd and already popular fall items like the Pumpkin Spice Lattes are being purchased at rapid rates.

“This is our number one best selling item during the fall season, until we get to Christmas and offer our spice drinks,” said owner, Kevin Mitchell.

News 13 Midday caught up with local coffee shop, The Press at their new location in Panama City Beach at Laketown Wharf to show you how to make the coveted fall staple at home.

Watch the segment above to learn more, or see the recipe below.