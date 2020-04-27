How to grow a vegetable garden & handle the bugs it attracts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As people across the United States continue to stay at home more often, they may be noticing some areas around the house that need some improving.

One project of interest for residents across the Panhandle could be planting a garden and vegetable seeds as the weather continues to warm up.

Kevin Elliott, the HomeDabbler, joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to give vegetable garden tips as well as how to deal with all the insects the plants may attract.

The HomeDabbler told News 13 This Morning, a way to start a vegetable garden is by planting seeds in pots, watering them often and giving them enough space to grow.

When it comes to the insects drawn to all that greenery, he stressed not all of the bugs are bad, and ultimately could lead to a healthier yard.

Watch the above segment for information on planting and growing vegetables, and the segment below for how to respond to bugs in the yard.

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

