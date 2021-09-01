How to celebrate National Library Card Sign Up Month in Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, which encourages communities to stop by a local library and take advantage of the opportunities they provide.

The Northwest Regional Library System is celebrating. Sarah Burris, the community relations and marketing coordinator with the library system, said residents of Bay, Gulf and Liberty counties can receive library cards for free, and you can check out up to 20 items at a time with the card.

The items include books, instruments, telescopes, baking pans, digital access to books and more.

Also for the month of September, the Bay County libraries have teamed up with the University of Florida IFAS extension office to give out 500 packets filled with various plant seeds.

“We thought it would be fun to kind of highlight the Library Card Sign Up Month, and where you can literally grow with your library card and learn how to garden, as well,” Burris said.

These seed packets are first-come, first-served and are only available to library card holders.

Learn more about how to sign up for a library card and other events offered with the Northwest Regional Library System.