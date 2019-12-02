How to be holly, jolly and fire-free

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Garrett Jackson welcomed News 13 This Morning for a day of holiday season safety tips and fire prevention methods.

Jackson showed some of the common Christmas decorations, like lights and candles, can be factors in structure fires and other safety issues during the winter months.

Space heaters placed too closely to curtains, Christmas trees and decorations also can spark flames and present other hazards.

Jackson reiterated to call your local fire department with any questions or concerns about fire safety in your home.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about staying fire-free this holiday season.