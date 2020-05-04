How to attract songbirds to your home’s landscape

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The weather is warming up, and many people may be outside planting gardens or flowers to beautify their yards, but they may want to attract local wildlife to those area as well.

In another edition of The HomeDabbler, Kevin Elliott joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to discuss how best to attract a variety of songbirds to yards and outdoor living spaces.

Elliott covered what the birds need to feed on, the spaces they look for to create nests and feel safe, and other options for attracting them to yards in the Panhandle.

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips. Find out more on DIY projects and fixer-upper ideas using his blog, homedabbler.com.