House Plants: What You Need to Know

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While many Americans may still be abiding by social distancing guidelines and staying at home more often, there are ways to brighten up rooms by adding items like house plants to living spaces.

Kevin Elliott, also known as The HomeDabbler, joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to talk all things house plants and how people can get to gardening indoors.

He said the best way to start is with a pot and potting soil, as well as with a plate or tray for the pot to drain into after watering.

Elliott also discussed the ways plants can purify the air and rid rooms of toxins through their biological processes.

Lastly, he said plants like herbs, philodendrons, ficus and succulents work well as house plants, but there are thousands of varieties to choose from.

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips. Find more projects and ideas on his blog.

Watch the segment above to learn more on house plants.

