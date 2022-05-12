PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – House of Hope Outreach Ministry is hosting a Day of Hope this weekend with a community health fair.

It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the House of Hope Outreach Ministry at 1700 E. 11th Street.

There will be multiple agencies in attendance including the Bay County Health Department of Health. They will be giving health screenings, blood pressure checks and more. There will even be agencies that can help with affordable housing needs and registering to vote.

They will also have free fish for those who attend.