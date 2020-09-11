Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Hope Project, Inc. holding mental health & suicide prevention sessions

News 13 This Morning

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Therapy ranch HOPE Project, Inc. first began serving veterans, first responders, and victims of mental and physical trauma three years ago, and today, the ranch continues offering no-cost training and therapy to those in need.

The ranch will hold training sessions September 12, starting at 9 a.m., at the ranch, for those interested in learning about suicide prevention and providing assistance to those struggling with their mental health.

David Trogdon, Hope Project, Inc. Chaplain and Director, said the training sessions will be free and held inside in the event of rain, but plans to hold them outdoors during three time slots.

Find out more about how the HOPE Project, Inc. works to heal local heroes through equine therapy by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning.

Head to the HOPE Project, Inc.’s Facebook page for contact information and to sign up for the training.

