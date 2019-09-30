Home Dabbler talks tools needed around the house

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every Monday on News 13 This Morning, we’re bringing you home improvement tips with Kevin Elliott, a Bay County resident, who calls himself the “HomeDabbler.”

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

He loves sharing these projects and ideas in his blog and with us every Monday morning.

This week, Elliot talked about the different tools that you should have around your house.

