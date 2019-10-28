Breaking News
New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping

Home Dabbler talks scary home maintenance tasks you can do yourself

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every Monday on News 13 This Morning, we’re bringing you home improvement tips with Kevin Elliott, a Bay County resident, who calls himself the “HomeDabbler.”

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

He loves sharing these projects and ideas in his blog and with us every Monday morning.

This week, Elliot talked about two scary home maintenance tasks you can do yourself.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Home Dabbler talks home maintenance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks home maintenance"

19th annual thunder beach wraps up

Thumbnail for the video titled "19th annual thunder beach wraps up"

Panama City resident goes all out for Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City resident goes all out for Halloween"

North Florida Fair showcases local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Florida Fair showcases local artists"

Million Dollar Band hosts fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Million Dollar Band hosts fundraiser"

Zoo World hosts 'Zoo Boo'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo World hosts 'Zoo Boo'"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.