Home Dabbler talks safer Christmas lights

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every Monday on News 13 This Morning, we’re bringing you home improvement tips with Kevin Elliott, a Bay County resident, who calls himself the “HomeDabbler.”

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

He loves sharing these projects and ideas in his blog and with us every Monday morning.

This week, Elliot gives us tips for safer Christmas lights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"

Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Higgins First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Higgins First Grade Class"

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Ms. Peters' first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Peters' first-grade class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"

Ms. Buckley First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Buckley First Grade Class"

Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class"

Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class"

Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"

PC Christmas Tree Lighting Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Christmas Tree Lighting Interview"

Home Dabbler talks Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks Christmas Lights"

UF IFAS Scallop Sitters Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS Scallop Sitters Program"

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Bikers for Kids parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bikers for Kids parade"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.