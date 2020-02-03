Home Dabbler talks drip irrigation

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every Monday on News 13 This Morning, we’re bringing you home improvement tips with Kevin Elliott, a Bay County resident, who calls himself the “Home Dabbler.”

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

He loves sharing these projects and ideas in his blog and with us every Monday morning.

This week, Elliot discusses the basics of drip irrigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Mrs. Whitaker Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Whitaker Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class"

First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Grade Class"

Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Warren's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Warren's First Grade Class"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Home Dabbler talks the basics of drip irrigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks the basics of drip irrigation"

Family Baking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Baking"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Beef 'O' Brady's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beef 'O' Brady's"

Thousands attend Gobbler's Knob for largest crowd in Groundhog Day history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands attend Gobbler's Knob for largest crowd in Groundhog Day history"

Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.