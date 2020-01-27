Home Dabbler talks checking your pump’s pressure

News 13 This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every Monday on News 13 This Morning, we’re bringing you home improvement tips with Kevin Elliott, a Bay County resident, who calls himself the “Home Dabbler.”

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

He loves sharing these projects and ideas in his blog and with us every Monday morning.

This week, Elliot discusses how to check your water pump’s pressure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class"

First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Grade Class"

Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Warren's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Warren's First Grade Class"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Marrata's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marrata's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class"

Bay Haven Charter Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Haven Charter Academy"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class"

Lynn Haven Library Bus opening February 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven Library Bus opening February 3"

Home Dabbler talks checking your pump's pressure tank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks checking your pump's pressure tank"

Look what it's done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Look what it's done"

Mike Thompson: "Look What it's Done."

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Thompson: "Look What it's Done.""

NW FL PAGEANT

Thumbnail for the video titled "NW FL PAGEANT"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.