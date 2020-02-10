LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Morning

Home Dabbler talks benefits of local extension offices

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every Monday on News 13 This Morning, we’re bringing you home improvement tips with Kevin Elliott, a Bay County resident, who calls himself the “Home Dabbler.”

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

He loves sharing these projects and ideas in his blog and with us every Monday morning.

This week, Elliot gives you three benefits of using your local extension office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Bascetta's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bascetta's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Russo's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Russo's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Mrs. Whitaker Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Whitaker Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class"

First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Grade Class"

Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Warren's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Warren's First Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Home Dabbler talks benefits of local extension offices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks benefits of local extension offices"

Annual event raises money for Lucky Puppy Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual event raises money for Lucky Puppy Rescue"

Save the Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Save the Children"

Local firefighters take part in FLAMES course

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local firefighters take part in FLAMES course"

Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Savannah airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Savannah airport"

Toddler reunited with 'daddy doll' at Savannah airport after losing it on flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler reunited with 'daddy doll' at Savannah airport after losing it on flight"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.