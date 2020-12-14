Holmes County students to perform Christmas carols & classics

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Drama and theater students at Holmes County High School will perform new and classic Christmas carols in two upcoming shows titled, “We Need A Little Christmas.”

The performances will begin at 7 p.m. on December 15 and 18 in the Holmes County High School Auditorium, with tickets available at the door for $5 per person.

Ricky Ward, with the school’s drama department, said the auditorium’s capacity will be limited and audience members are encouraged to wear masks to follow social distancing guidelines.

Ward also said to expect the performances to include choreography, singing and holiday classics, as well as new Christmas songs for people of all ages.

