Holmes County High School students to perform Rock of Ages

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since January 2020, Holmes County-area students in the high school theater and performing arts crew have worked to bring Rock of Ages to the stage, and finally, the students will have their chance starting Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

Current and former students will perform in the production, and tickets will cost $5 in advance or $7 at the door.

Ricky Ward with Holmes County High School’s Drama and Chorus groups, said social distancing efforts will be in place for audience members and the school’s auditorium capacity will be limited.

Other performance dates include September 25, 28 and 29, as well as October 1 and 2.

Ward said the shows will bring the 80’s and rock music back to life and he hopes the public attends the show to see how hard the students have worked since January.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more, or call 850-547-9000.