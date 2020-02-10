Hog-warts Orphanage to host Snout Kisses for Valentine’s Day

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Hog-warts Orphanage, a local rescue for pigs, will hold a Valentine-themed event Saturday, February 15 starting at 10 a.m.

The event, called Snout Kisses, will allow people of all ages to interact with the rescue pigs by petting them, giving them snacks and helping the pigs get the interaction and attention they need.

Snout Kisses will go until 2 p.m. that day, and those who attend are asked to wear closed toed shoes and jeans, as well as RSVP on the event’s Facebook page.

The event is free to attend, but donations are welcome. Attendees can bring vegetables like squash, sweet potatoes, green beans and strawberries as snacks for the pigs.

The rescue is located at 240 Mosley Road in DeFuniak Springs.

Find out more on the rescue’s work using its Facebook page, and watch this News 13 This Morning segment to learn more.