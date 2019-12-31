Hike into the next decade at Camp Helen State Park

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Camp Helen State Park, as well as state parks across the country, want to welcome the public for a First Day Hike to kick off 2020.

The hike will be held at Camp Helen State Park at 10 a.m. on January 1, and attendees are instructed to meet at the visitor’s center.

Park officials said it will be a “moderate” hike, and will work for people of different fitness and hiking experience levels.

The cost to attend is $4 per vehicle.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the First Day Hike at Camp Helen State Park.

Find other parks in the Panhandle participating in hikes on the Florida State Parks website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Bay Haven Charter Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Haven Charter Academy"

Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class"

Student Government Association

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Government Association"

Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

Fifth Graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Graders"

Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class"

Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class"

Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class"

Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Tow-to-Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow-to-Go"

Hike into the next decade at Camp Helen State Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hike into the next decade at Camp Helen State Park"

Bay Haven Charter Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Haven Charter Academy"

Murder investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder investigation"

'Killer Seafood' Reopens in Mexico Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Killer Seafood' Reopens in Mexico Beach"

Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.