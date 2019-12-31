Hike into the next decade at Camp Helen State Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Camp Helen State Park, as well as state parks across the country, want to welcome the public for a First Day Hike to kick off 2020.

The hike will be held at Camp Helen State Park at 10 a.m. on January 1, and attendees are instructed to meet at the visitor’s center.

Park officials said it will be a “moderate” hike, and will work for people of different fitness and hiking experience levels.

The cost to attend is $4 per vehicle.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the First Day Hike at Camp Helen State Park.

Find other parks in the Panhandle participating in hikes on the Florida State Parks website.