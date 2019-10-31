Hidden Lagoon Haunted Asylum open for Halloween

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hidden Lagoon Super Racetrack and Super Golf is holding a Haunted Asylum for Halloween and will be open until November 3.

The asylum is open for Halloween night starting at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting, and will be held November 1-3.

Several other Halloween activities will be held around the Haunted Asylum, with candy available for children.

Parental discretion is advised for children younger than 14 years of age when entering the Haunted Asylum.

