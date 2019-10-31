Hidden Lagoon Haunted Asylum open for Halloween

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hidden Lagoon Super Racetrack and Super Golf is holding a Haunted Asylum for Halloween and will be open until November 3.

The asylum is open for Halloween night starting at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting, and will be held November 1-3.

Several other Halloween activities will be held around the Haunted Asylum, with candy available for children.

Parental discretion is advised for children younger than 14 years of age when entering the Haunted Asylum.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the location.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Hidden Asylum brings Halloween to PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hidden Asylum brings Halloween to PCB"

Bay Council on Aging Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Council on Aging Interview"

Florida Transportation Commission holds workshop in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Transportation Commission holds workshop in Panama City"

The Salvation Army holds annual Fall Fest for families to enjoy

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Salvation Army holds annual Fall Fest for families to enjoy"

FCSO still looking for missing woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "FCSO still looking for missing woman"

Flu prevention methods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu prevention methods"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.