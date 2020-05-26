Heartland Rescue Ranch continues mission & services

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Panhandle residents continue to focus on their mental and physical well-being in following with CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, some people are extending that same focus to animals in need.

Animal rescues like Heartland Rescue Ranch in Southport continue their mission to support and find homes for animals who come to the ranch.

Tiah Romano, Marketing Specialist with Heartland, said the rescue is in need of supplies like dry cat and kitten food, clumpable kitty litter, rabbit food and hay, goat food, alfalfa pellets, beet pulp shreds and Purina strategy horse feed.

Heartland Rescue Ranch also is accepting cash and gift card donations, and always in need of volunteers. However, the rescue has changed operations so anyone interested in adopting an animal must schedule an appointment.

Visitors to the ranch are able to wear masks, gloves and observe social distancing based on their personal situation and what makes them most comfortable.

Find out more on the rescue’s Facebook page, and find animals available for adoption using its website.

Watch the segment above from News 13 This Morning to learn more.