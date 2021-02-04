HCHS Drama Department to perform Johnny Cash classics

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former and current Holmes County High School students and faculty will take audience members back in time with performances of iconic music from Johnny Cash.

The shows will be held February 6, at 2 and 7 p.m., with tickets being sold for $5 in-advance and on the day of the show.

Show director and HCHS Drama and Theater Sponsor Ricky Ward said they will implement social distancing measures for attendees, like reduced theater capacity and spacing between seats.

Ward said to expect a variety of songs and music styles from Johnny Cash’s career within the two shows.

