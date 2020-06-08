Harvesting & caring for vegetable gardens with the Homedabbler

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For many who plant vegetable gardens, the fruits of their labor are starting to show and harvesting time is here for tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and more.

However, as fruits and vegetables ripen, pests and bugs may make an appearance and potentially harm or bother plants.

Kevin Elliott, also know on News 13 This Morning as The HomeDabbler, joined the show for several segments on how to keep bugs out of vegetable plants as well as when to harvest a garden.

To avoid spraying with pesticides, Elliott recommends using a mixture of water, vegetable oil and dish soap for keeping bugs away.

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

Watch the segment above for more information and the recipe for Elliott’s version of a safe spray for plants.

