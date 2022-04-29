WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — Hard hats and high heels? You read it right. What sounds like an unlikely combo, pairs perfectly well together.

On May 6, the Walton County Habitat for Humanity will host its 4th Annual Hard Hats & High Heels Luncheon. The event seeks to build women up and empower them to make a difference within the community.

It will take place at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hard Hats and High Heels is more than just a fundraiser. The goal is to bring together like-minded women to impact families in Walton County through affordable housing. All of the proceeds go towards building homes for people right here in our community. Specifically, single mothers who serve as the head of their household, and are in need of a place to live.

“100% of the profits from the event go towards building homes for families in need. This is our 59th house we have been able to build for the Walton County community,” said Walton Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Teresa Jones.

People like single mom, Angel Dixon. For the past nearly three years, she has been renting a 25-year-old trailer that only has three bedrooms for her family of four.

“I am so blessed to finally have a four bedroom house and actually be a homeowner,” she said.

Her daughters, Rhylee and Skylar, are happy too. For the first time ever, they won’t have to share a small bedroom.

“It will be great to finally have my own space,” said Skylar.

This year’s event showcases keynote speaker Retired Colonel Gilda Jackson, a silent auction, games, prizes, and an awards presentation. Prior to lunch being served, participants will engage in the ever-popular “Home is the Key” and “She Nailed It!” competitions. Winners of these activities receive one prize package.

You can support this fundraising event through purchasing a ticket to the luncheon of tickets or by purchasing a Women Build 2022 V-Neck T-Shirt.

Tickets and tees are available here.

Tickets to the luncheon are $60 and tickets for a t-shirt are $20.