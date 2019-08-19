Haney Technical Center talks aviation programs on National Aviation Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical Center welcomed News 13 This Morning to discuss the aviation programs the school offers as part of National Aviation Day.

Though fall registration has passed, Haney will offer more classes in the winter, including spots in the Aviation Academy.

Registration for those classes will open in December. Officials with Haney say there is a growing need for people in the aviation career field.

Watch the video from our newscast to learn more about the programs offered at Haney Technical Center.