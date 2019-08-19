LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Haney Technical Center talks aviation programs on National Aviation Day

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical Center welcomed News 13 This Morning to discuss the aviation programs the school offers as part of National Aviation Day.

Though fall registration has passed, Haney will offer more classes in the winter, including spots in the Aviation Academy.

Registration for those classes will open in December. Officials with Haney say there is a growing need for people in the aviation career field.

Watch the video from our newscast to learn more about the programs offered at Haney Technical Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.