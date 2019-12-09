Haney Technical Center spring registration begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Registration for spring classes at Haney Technical Center opened Monday, December 9 at 7 a.m.

Those interested in attending Haney will need to register in-person, and staff members will be available to discuss financial aid, schedules and other details.

Students who plan to register will need to have proper documentation, like transcripts and photo I.D.’s, on-hand to complete the process.

Class will start January 6. Haney officials advise those interested in registering to do so as soon as possible, as limited spots are available in the programs.

With more than 20 programs available, Haney offers a wide variety of classes for students of all skill levels and ages.

Visit Haney Technical Center’s website for more information.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about how to register.