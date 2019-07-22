Haney Technical Center registration underway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Registration opened for classes at Haney Technical Center on Monday, July 22. The registration period will close when classes begin August 5, or when classes are full.

Haney encourages students interested to register for programs as soon as possible, as they tend to fill quickly.

Officials with Haney also say applying for financial aid before registering will make the registration process easier for prospective students.

The school has two new programs this year: small engine repair and plumbing. Haney Chief Community Relations Officer Alex Murphy says the addition of the two new programs stems from Hurricane Michael and the community’s need for specific jobs following the storm.

No prior training is required to be accepted into the programs offered at Haney.